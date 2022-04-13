Killen man arrested and charged in connection with church burglaries

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged a man who is connected with two church burglaries in the county.

Hunter Blake Harrison, 22, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft of property and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Harrison allegedly committed the burglaries at Center Star Methodist Church and the People’s Church.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

