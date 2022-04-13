How one woman’s story helped her role in ‘Steel Magnolias’

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s no secret us southern women pass down beauty tips from generation to generation.

Now, you can learn some tips from some of the most legendary women in history, M’Lynn, Shelby, Ousier, Truvy, Clairee and Annelle, from ‘Steel Magnolias.’

The Bank Street Players are putting on the famous show at the Princess Theatre April 21 - 23 as a way to fundraise for juvenile diabetes research.

Before the ladies hit the stage, Payton Walker talked with Melissa McMahan who plays M’Lynn Eatenton in the production. M’Lynn is one of the town’s social butterflies and the story starts when her daughter is getting ready to marry her dream beau in their small town of Louisiana. Selby, M’Lynn’s daughter, has type 1 diabetes, which becomes one of the main themes for the show. McMahan’s daughter in real life was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

Now, McMahan brings a whole new sense of raw emotion to the show as she walks a similar path as M’Lynn.

See the Princess Theatre transformed into Truvy’s Beuty Shop for a weekend and learn what it means to be a true ‘Steel Magnolia.’ Find more info and tickets at PrincessTheatre.org.

