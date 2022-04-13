Hartselle City Council approves new outdoor fitness center

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle City Council recently approved and received a grant for a new outdoor fitness center in the area.

The project is being funded by a grant made available through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign.

According to our partners at the Hartselle Enquirer, the National Fitness Campaign collaborates with cities, schools, and sponsors to build healthy communities.

Mayor Randy Garrison says Hartselle is receiving $50,000 for the center. Then, the city will pay $92,350 and $25,000 to cover construction costs to install the center, according to Mayor Garrison. The City Council has agreed to pay this balance, which will also cover outdoor fitness equipment.

The facility will be installed at Sparkman Park next to the walking track. According to the mayor, it is about half the size of a tennis court. He says the fitness center will include seven different training stations for exercise and be accessible to adults of all ages and abilities.

”Anytime we can do anything that helps our citizens [and] add[s] to the quality of life that you have here in town, I think it’s very important that you do that,” said Mayor Garrison.

The Mayor says this will be a great option for those who still have concerns of the coronavirus and don’t want to exercise in indoor facilities.

City officials hope to have the fitness center open to the public by late June or early July.

