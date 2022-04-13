Gov. Ivey signs Nick Risner Act into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey signed the Nick Risner Act into law on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Sergeant Nick Risner Act by a 6-2 vote on April 6 and it was approved by the full Senate.

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would change Alabama’s “Good Time” law. This act would make it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

Gov. Ivey released the following statement after signing the bill:

“Standing up for our men and women in blue is a top priority for my administration. Sergeant Risner’s killer should have never been released from prison in the first place, and while there is nothing that can be done to reverse this horrific tragedy, this legislation will go a long way in ensuring violent offenders remain off the streets. I’m especially thankful to Representative Phillip Pettus and the members of both the House and Senate for ensuring this life-saving legislation got across the finish line. My prayers remain with the Risner family.”

“Nick Risner paid the ultimate sacrifice. He gave his life to protect his community, his family and the community has been through a lot because of this,” said bill sponsor, representative Philip Pettus. ”If my bill goes through no other officer, their family or community will have to go through the same thing they had to.”

This bill was proposed after Sgt. Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty during a chase in October 2021. His accused killer, Brian Martin, was released from prison after serving only three years of a 10-year sentence based on good time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.