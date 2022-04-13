Deals
Florence police have a suspect in custody after Tuesday night shooting

Donivon Forbes is being charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a...
Donivon Forbes is being charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a stabbing/shooting Tuesday.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department confirms that it has a suspect in custody following a shooting and stabbing Monday night.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at a business in the Florence Industrial Park.

According to Detective Sergeant, Ryan Kelly, officers took Donivon Forbes into custody upon arrival on the scene.

Kelly also said that other officers began providing the victim with medical aid. The victim, 27, suffered a gunshot and stab wound and was flown to Vanderbilt UC for treatment.

The victim is in stable but critical condition.

Forbes is being charged with attempted murder and is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

