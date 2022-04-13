First Alert: Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Sitting mostly dry across the region after a few batches of rain this morning. Winds are still holding on with 15-20 mph breezes out of the south and southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for counties along west and central North Alabama until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Next big system arrives later this evening for the FIRST ALERT for the potential for strong to severe storms. We are watching for threats that could carry over into the early hours on Thursday such as damaging winds, small hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. Overall, no big changes in the forecast as models still are leaning towards a good possibility that storms will be greatly weakening after moving across the MS/AL state line. Nonetheless, instability values still appear decent across West Alabama, so this will likely be our focus in terms of an embedded tornado. The main time frame is the only thing regarding this event that needed some slight changes. Timing with this line of storms seems to be delayed a bit, but not by much, so making a shift to arrival and departure now from 8 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Beautiful weather returns quickly to the Tennessee Valley on Thursday and Friday with highs cooler behind the front topping out in the low to mid 70s. Get outside and enjoy all of your outdoor activities while you can though because the weather looks to be rather unsettled heading into Easter weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The good news is that the severe threat for Easter weekend is looking less likely at this point. The bad news is you better keep your umbrella handy for any Easter Egg Hunts planned!

