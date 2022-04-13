Deals
First Alert for severe threat later today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Threat
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Yet again, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the early morning hours.  These storms will not be severe but will produce some lightning and pockets of heavier rainfall. 

Temperatures are quite warm to start the day with a steady south wind.  After the morning rain and storms, we will warm up quickly into the afternoon hours with highs nearing 80 degrees.  You will feel the humidity climbing through the day as we tap into the Gulf moisture.  We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of severe weather this evening.  We will likely see severe storms firing up to our west this afternoon into Mississippi and they will eventually form a line of damaging wind gusts and an embedded tornado threat.  This line will gradually weaken as it tracks east across the Tennessee Valley.  This activity should begin as early as 5 PM for NW Alabama and wrap up around 11 PM for NE Alabama.  Even though the threat for severe weather will be greatest west of I-65, everyone needs to be weather aware and have a severe weather plan ready to go this evening. 

Lingering rain and thunderstorms will start the day Thursday with skies clearing out by mid-morning, highs will be cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will be a nice end to the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the lower 70s.  Easter weekend looks wet for now with rain showers likely on Saturday morning.  A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Easter Sunday.

WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast