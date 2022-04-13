Family of woman found dead in HPD van files lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An update to a bizarre story where the body of a Huntsville woman was found in the back of a police transport van.

This goes back to October when Christina Nance’s body was discovered inside an old inmate transport van in the Huntsville Police Department parking lot after police say Nance climbed in on her own.

However, the Nance family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit over the van not being locked. The Nance family attorney, Martin Weinberg has filed a notice of claim. This means the city of Huntsville has 90 days to pay for damages or counter the claim.

“It was outrageous that the van was left unlocked. It didn’t unlock from the inside. By the city’s own account it was marked unserviceable for many months. I think back to March. This time last year and it was October when she got in it. We think more facts will come to light that will show they should have known she was in there and that they are responsible for her death,” said Weinberg.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.