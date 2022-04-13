Deals
Crash at intersection of Sparkman and Memorial causes entrapment

Huntsville Police respond to a crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial.
Huntsville Police respond to a crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial around 9:05 a.m. caused a truck to flip over and trap one person.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says that the victim is stable but being evaluated at the hospital.

According to Webster, the Huntsville Fire Department performed the extraction.

