City of Fort Payne raising money for Patriots Memorial Park

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans are underway in Ft Payne to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Country.

Money is being raised to help complete the Patriots Memorial Park. In 2005, a local group came together to build the patriots memorial park on 5th street and highway 35.

Only parts of the park were able to be completed until last year when Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine started a fundraising campaign.

“I just felt like it was a vital piece that we needed to get finished. It’s honoring our veterans but fallen, and those that are still with us, and this is a way that we can show that we appreciate those guys,” said Baine.

The city set a goal to raise $200,000, and Baine says they have collected about 75 percent of that. The park will include flags for all branches of the military, and monuments and will be used for ceremonies.

Brick pavers and benches to honor loved ones may also be purchased at city hall to be showcased at the park. Most importantly, Mayor Baine said it’s the city’s goal to raise awareness of veterans’ issues, and attract people to the area through the park.

“A lot of tourists come through here and especially that route that comes up 35 to visit the cannon, so it’s going to be a draw for people, and it just brings that awareness to show our appreciation for veterans, and they did sacrifice, and some sacrificed all.”

Mayor Baine said a dedication ceremony will be held on Veterans Day at the Park. If you would like to donate, you may visit city hall.

