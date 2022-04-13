Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

AMBER Alert for 2-month-old boy last seen in Dothan

Messiah Richards
Messiah Richards(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-month-old baby boy last seen near South Appletree in Dothan.

Alabama State Troopers said Messiah Richards was last seen on April 13, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. wearing a white onesie with blue socks.

Officers said Messiah is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators believe he was taken by Alexis Shuntell Richards and MarQuec Banks, non-custodial parents. They may be traveling in a dark blue Volkswagen, SUV bearing unknown Alabama tag.

MarQuec Banks
MarQuec Banks(ALEA)
Alexis Shuntell Richards
Alexis Shuntell Richards(ALEA)

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215; or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher agrees to pay $100,000 in restitution
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge

Latest News

Devin Newton
Man arrested and charged for Lauderdale Co. church burglaries
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Birmingham man
One man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle car crash.
One dead after single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Governor Kay Ivey signed the Nick Risner act into law Wednesday.
Sgt. Risner act signed