With a new manager, new players and more fun, here’s what to expect at Toyota Field this season

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Baseball season is back and just as fans are buying tickets and planning how to find the best parking spot at Toyota Field, we’re checking in with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Just after the inaugural season, the team has a new manager, Andy Schlatzley.

Talking Trash Pandas with Andy Schlatzley

As fans keep an eye on the players and listen for the calls, Josh Caray is back on the mic giving a play-by-play of what’s happening on the field.

Director of broadcasting, public relations, Josh Caray joined the show to talk the season so far and what to expect.

All season long you can catch games and fun events happening at Toyota Field. The crew has a packed season and you can check out the schedule and get tickets at milb.com.

