Winchester Road construction underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention Madison County drivers! Construction is currently underway on Winchester Road.

Before you get excited, this is not the four lane widening project the city of Huntsville is responsible for completing. But it will significantly help a two and a half mile long stretch.

Its been five years since Madison County Commissioners and City of Huntsville leaders agreed to widen Winchester Road.

The county did their part, and as WAFF reported in March, city leaders say they won’t start construction until 2024.

Since it’s used by thousands of drivers, County Commissioner Tom Brandon has decided to step in and pick up the slack.

”Because the city is unable to do its portion of the road at this time, because of the amount of traffic that’s on it, because of its condition, the county has decided that we need to go ahead and we’re going to resurface,” said Brandon.

The milling process, where the old road is dug up, has already started at the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Winchester Road. Crews will use heavy duty machinery and go more than two miles to Naugher Road.

The process is scheduled to take two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

“At least they’re going ahead and repaving this because it’s pothole after pothole. You weave in and out to avoid the potholes. It’s terrible,” said commuter Carroll Gillespie.

The construction underway will fix the potholes, and Winchester Road will be smooth. The resurfacing will cost about $300,000, but the road will not be widened by the county.

“This is not the widening project that the city will be doing in a couple of years. But this is just to a temporary fix until that time,” said Brandon.

Drivers are grateful for the improvement, but they’re still frustrated with the city.

“The vast majority of the traffic on this road is county residents. They don’t live in the city. Everybody works in the city, lives out here. They drive back and forth. Whatever the city does, we can’t hold them accountable in the ballot box. We can’t vote in the city,” said Gillespie.

Commissioner Tom Brandon is in discussions with the city to determine how much leaders will pay, to help with the resurfacing costs.

Drivers hope Huntsville will speed up their timeline, instead of starting construction in 2024.

