Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.((Source: WBRC))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter.

Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens.

The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide