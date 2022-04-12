Deals
Trial delayed for Guntersville triple murder suspect

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for a triple murder suspect was delayed after an order was issued by a Marshall County judge on Tuesday.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is accused of killing Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford in July 2018.

Read More: Investigators release new information regarding Guntersville murders

According to the order, previously ordered testing on Spencer will not be complete nor will the results be available by his April 26 trial date. The pretrial motion scheduled for April 21 is also moot until testing is complete and results are available.

Spencer was granted parole in November 2017 and released from prison in January 2018. He was supposed to report to the Pardons and Paroles Board’s Life Tech program after his release but, because of downsizing, authorities said there was no space at Life Tech. Spencer then ended up at a halfway house, where he lived only two weeks before he went off on his own.

He was in the wind for months before the killings.

Spencer is currently at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery as he awaits trial.

