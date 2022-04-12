Trash Pandas open first homestand at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an exciting day! The Trash Pandas are taking the plate Tuesday for their first homestand of the 2022 season, a six-game series.

Right now, the Trash Pandas are 3-0 after winning all three games against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. Those games were held from Friday, Apr. 8, to Sunday, Apr. 10.

On Tuesday, they are facing the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

It will be an action-packed day for the Trash Pandas and their fans! A schedule was released by the team’s Media Relations Department and is shown below:

Tuesday, April 12 – Trash Pandas vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Opening Night Festivities: Get to your seats early, as both teams will be introduced along the foul lines as part of the Opening Night festivities beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem. Redstone Composite Squadron, Civil Air Control will present the colors with a special flyover from the 160th Night Stalkers Military Group.

First Pitch: Madison Academy graduate and former Auburn football player Kerryon Johnson will throw the ceremonial first pitch. A running back, Johnson has played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers.

Live Music: Before the game, Pat Jamar will perform on the Inline Electric Rock Porch from 5-6:30 p.m.

Opening Night Celebration Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Ladies Night: Sponsored by Reeds Jewelers, where ladies will have the opportunity to win great prizes and all fans can enjoy drinks specials at the Bullpen Bar in the outfield.

Visit their website to see a schedule for the week and for more information on the game. 48 will be live at Toyota Field covering the game and festivities!

