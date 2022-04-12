Three arrested in Limestone County on drug-related charges

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit arrested and charged three men on drug-related charges on March 30 after a traffic stop.

Officers had been watching a suspected drug house when a vehicle left the residence. Officers stopped the vehicle and during a search, they discovered 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.

Fred Dews, 48, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and he was arrested for felony warrants through Limestone County and Tennessee.

Dews is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond.

Joshua McLemore, 25, was arrested for two felony warrants through Limestone County. He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center and no bond has been set.

Jarius Ervin, 23, was arrested for 20 failure to appear warrants through the Athens Police Department. He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.

