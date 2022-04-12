Single-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning has claimed the life of an Athens man.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson, Rey Lagunas-Quintana Jr., 21, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, striking a median and a utility pole before overturning. Lagunas-Quintana Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 72 near the 81-mile marker.

