Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man

(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning has claimed the life of an Athens man.

According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson, Rey Lagunas-Quintana Jr., 21, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, striking a median and a utility pole before overturning. Lagunas-Quintana Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 72 near the 81-mile marker.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide

Latest News

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Cattle were reportedly near the roadway in Morgan County Tuesday morning.
Cattle reportedly near I-65
Two brothers were killed and another brother was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
Two brothers were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday
Tony Woods
Tony Woods press conference on car accident