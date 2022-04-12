Residents raise concerns about road conditions on Shin Point Road

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Road conditions continue to be a concern on Shin Point Road near New Hope.

For years, people have fought for Marshall County to repair the road, saying it’s on county property. Now they believe they have proof that the county is responsible for the road, but Commissioners said that’s not so.

“Shin Point Road is becoming dangerous. We’re on bedrock at this point,” said resident Lisa Carrol.

For several years, Shin Point Road near New Hope has been an issue for residents. It has drainage issues, and the roads are hard to drive on. Marshall County Commissioner Ricky Watson is over the road in that area.

But he said it’s not a county road, therefore he can’t fix it.

“Back in the ‘90s, there was a deeded right of way to it, but it was never brought before the commission at that time or got accepted, and it’s not been accepted,” said Watson.

Lisa Carrol lives on Shin Point Road. She said over the years, residents have worked to maintain the road, but it’s become difficult to keep up.

In fact, she said she has had to shell out money to get her car fixed after it was damaged multiple times by the road.

“Probably within the last year, I have been out $650 just to maintain my car, and I got my oil bin damaged because I slid off of a rock when it was slick,” said Carrol.

Carrol said she hopes Watson and the commission will do the right thing and help with repairs.

Carol and other residents plan to address their concerns to the Marshall County Commission during their meeting on Wednesday and provide paperwork on the road.

