Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

NRA endorses Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in governor’s race

NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.
NRA announces endorsement for Ivey.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The National Rifle Association on Monday endorsed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in her bid to win a second full term in office.

Ivey in March signed legislation abolishing the current state requirement to get a state permit, which requires a background check, to carry a concealed handgun.

In a brief campaign event announcing the endorsement, Ivey said people in Alabama will stand up for their constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The NRA has regularly endorsed sitting governors in Alabama where there has been no serious endeavor to pursue new gun control measures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield

Latest News

Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones is reflecting on his experience as White House SCOTUS...
White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation
Two House bills include minor changes to the state voter registration and rules, but supporters...
Alabama Senate committee passes bills to change state voter registration, rules
Alabama lawmakers were poised to approve the largest pay raise in a generation for experienced...
Alabama lawmakers advance historic pay raises for teachers
Absentee voting starts Tuesday
Absentee voting starts Tuesday
Senate Bill 312
Senate Bill 312