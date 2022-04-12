Lawsuits filed over Alabama’s transgender treatment ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ban on transgender treatments for those 19 and under is now law in the state of Alabama after Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill last week.

On Monday two separate lawsuits were filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Alabama ACLU involving families with transgender teens and doctors. Both aim to block that law from taking effect.

The law makes it a Class C felony to provide this care, and out of the other two states where similar laws were struck down, this is the only one with criminal punishments. Families say those punishments make the reality of this law even more terrifying for their transgender children.

“Seeing my son become who he is, has been a joy to see,” said Trace Trice, the mother of a 17-year-old transgender son. “And to see that go away. For really no reason, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make any sense to us.”

“The legislature passes laws all the time to protect children because their minds are not developed enough to make decisions about these long-term medications,” said Rep. Wes Allen who carried the bill in the House.

The lawsuits mean it’ll now be the court’s decision.

“These are just normal Alabamian families and doctors that are being targeted by a law that we think is misguided and is dangerous,” said Scott McCoy, the LGBTQ Rights & Special Litigation interim deputy director for the SPLC.

McCoy calls the law unconstitutional; Allen believes otherwise.

“I have confidence in the Attorney General Steve, Steve Marshall and have confidence in the courts that they can interpret the Constitution and the 10th amendment,” Allen said.

To families like the Trice’s, this is something that should’ve never made it this far.

“As a taxpayer, I’m so angry about the waste of money about this,” said Trice.

Allen says he understands the situation but encourages families to look at alternatives.

“It’s not lost on me that these situations are tough for these young people, these minors and their parents,” said Allen. “The bill does not restrict mental health counseling at all.”

Trice says if they have to they will move or take her son out of state for treatment.

The law is set to take effect on May 8.

