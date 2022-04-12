Latest Severe Threat Update

A few spotty showers have lingered through midday, but we’ve stayed mostly dry since scattered storms moved through the area early this morning.

We are surely still muggy though. Expect isolated showers to pop up here and there into the evening with southerly breezes continuing. Gusts as high as 15 mph will likely be sticking with us throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will be increasing overnight and into Wednesday ahead of the FIRST ALERT for the potential of strong to severe storms by the early evening and into Thursday morning. All threats are on the table including gusty winds, small hail, and periods of heavy rain (localized flooding). We are mainly focusing on areas west of I-65 for the primary tornado threat. It does look on the lower end based on latest model runs; however, a brief isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The main time frame is from 6 pm - 2 am.

Rain will be moving out pretty quickly on Thursday as this system exits the region and highs should be noticeably cooler topping out in the lower 70s.

Plenty of sunshine on Friday before rain moves back in on Saturday and Sunday for Easter weekend. Models still need to get their act together before giving out any specifics regarding a severe threat just yet, but watching closely.

