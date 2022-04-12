I-565 Eastbound near Oakwood closed due to vehicle fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has closed a section of I-565 Eastbound at mile marker 20 near Oakwood Avenue.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash involves a vehicle fire.

The Alabama Department of Transportation warns that drivers should expect major delays in that area.

Huntsville Police asks drivers to use alternate routes.

Officers on the scene say that it was a single-vehicle crash and that the driver suffered minor injuries.

There is an investigation currently underway.

