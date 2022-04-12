Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

I-565 Eastbound near Oakwood closed due to vehicle fire

A vehicle fire is causing lane closures on I-565 Eastbound.
A vehicle fire is causing lane closures on I-565 Eastbound.(Hawaii News Now)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has closed a section of I-565 Eastbound at mile marker 20 near Oakwood Avenue.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash involves a vehicle fire.

The Alabama Department of Transportation warns that drivers should expect major delays in that area.

Huntsville Police asks drivers to use alternate routes.

Officers on the scene say that it was a single-vehicle crash and that the driver suffered minor injuries.

There is an investigation currently underway.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Trevor Cantrell (Source: Limestone County Jail)
Trevor Cantrell sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Sonic murder

Latest News

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Athens man
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Cattle were reportedly near the roadway in Morgan County Tuesday morning.
Cattle reportedly near I-65
Two brothers were killed and another brother was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
Two brothers were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday