Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

How a juvenile prisoner plotted his escape ending in Georgia


Metro Police say a teen was arrested after he stole a car, plotted his own escape, and carried...
Metro Police say a teen was arrested after he stole a car, plotted his own escape, and carried it out. That's until early this morning when that 16-year-old was arrested once in Georgia
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say a teen was arrested after stealing a car, plotting his escape, and carrying it out. That’s until early Tuesday morning when 16-year-old Quandre Beasley was arrested in Georgia.

Metro Police says Beasley was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Monday night for seizures.

They said he ran from the ambulance to a waiting pickup truck when the ambulance arrived. Police say a social worker ran after him but was stopped by a person wearing a ski mask who indicated they had a gun. After Beasley fled, MNPD noted that the pickup was found on Villa Place burning.

News4 is finding out more details about how Beasley was able to coordinate this escape.

While Beasley was in custody at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the District Attorney filed a notice Monday to charge Beasley as an adult. Police say Beasley then made two calls. One to a family member and another to Carey, a friend.

Police say that call allowed Beasley to plot his escape, which started at the detention center.

They say that a white pickup was seen circling the perimeter there Monday night. When the ambulance left to take Beasley to the hospital, police say the white pickup truck then followed the ambulance to the hospital.

It was there Beasley escaped a guard, then ran to the truck. Police say Beasley was previously in DCS custody and was released in February to his mother’s wearing an ankle monitor. They say his criminal past also shows he was charged with aggravated robberies.

MNPD says there are no local charges placed in Georgia on Beasley. Carey was charged with driving on a suspended license in Georgia. Police have warrants for Carey for accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of the minor. An escape warrant was also obtained on Beasley.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher agrees to pay $100,000 in restitution
WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

Latest News

R.A. Hubbard is a predominately black school in Lawrence County.
Federal judge to decide Lawrence County school’s fate
Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos games suspended due to rain
WAFF Power Outages
Hundreds of residents without power in Lauderdale County
Wylinzey Grace
Man charged in Decatur shooting, burglary
From left to right: Lamarcus Ricks; Roderick Tucker; Rickey Williams
Three arrested and charged for trafficking meth