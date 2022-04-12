Deals
Former Decatur teacher agrees to pay $100,000 in restitution

Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt(MCSO)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Decatur City Schools teacher agreed this week to pay $100,000 in restitution to the school system.

Carrie Witt pled guilty in 2021 to engaging in a sex act with a student.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney, the Decatur City School System was impacted by the delay in Ms. Witt’s termination during which she received her pay.

District Attorney Scott Anderson’s full statement:

“Ms. Witt agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $100,000 to the Decatur City School System which is considered a victim in the case. A victim for purposes of restitution is defined as any one who is impacted directly or indirectly by the crime. The DCS System was impacted by the delay in Ms. Witt’s termination during which she received her pay. In return, the State agreed to reduce her time of incarceration from 18 months to 12 months. Her sentence remains 10 years, she will still be subject to supervision by Community Corrections for 18 months after incarceration and the be placed on 3 years probation. The entire payment is due on or before June 15 or the agreement is void.  I thought this was a good resolution for the school system because it is assured of recouping these funds as opposed to being paid $50 per month. This agreement should permanently put the case to rest.”

The state agreed to reduce her time of incarceration from 18 months to 12 months but her sentence remains 10 years.

The entire $100,000 payment is due on June 15 or the agreement is void.

