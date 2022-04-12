Deals
Florence man charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud

Chandler Willis is being held on a $7,000 bond for using a stolen credit card multiple times.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested and charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.

Chandler Willis was arrested on warrants for an incident that happened in late December when a stolen credit card was used multiple times for a total of $945.45.

Willis is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.

