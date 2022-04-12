Florence man charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested and charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.
Chandler Willis was arrested on warrants for an incident that happened in late December when a stolen credit card was used multiple times for a total of $945.45.
Willis is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond.
