The finest menu in baseball might be at Toyota Field - here's what to get

The finest menu in baseball is at Toyota Field
The finest menu in baseball is at Toyota Field
By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Baseball is back and fans are hungry for the game, and the food this season.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back for more after their inaugural season in 2021, but the crew just upped the ante with a new food menu.

Some of the items Garien Shelby and Sous Chef Austen Allen-Griego whipped up include a Conecuh Sausage Hot Dog, BBQ Slugger Fries, a Southern Meatloaf Burger, Deviled Eggs, Short Rib Sloppy Joes, Turley Legs and much more.

And don’t think you have to be in box seats or have a VIP ticket, this food is for every Trash Pandas fan! Check out all of the menu options before you go at milb.com.

