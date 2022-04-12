A few rumbles of thunder to start the day; Warm 70s this afternoon

A few noisy storms with loud thunder and pea size hail will start off our Tuesday morning with mild and muggy temps in the lower 60s.

Today we should stay mainly dry into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, breezy south winds yet again will boost highs into the upper 70s. We have the FIRST ALERT out for the potential of strong to severe storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, especially for areas west of I-65. It is too early to talk specific storm threats, but some storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall. Additional showers and isolated storms are likely early in the day Thursday with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a nice end to the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the lower 70s. Easter weekend looks ok for now with scattered showers possible on Saturday. A few thunderstorms will be likely for Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.