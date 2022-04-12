Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

A few rumbles of thunder to start the day; Warm 70s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few noisy storms with loud thunder and pea size hail will start off our Tuesday morning with mild and muggy temps in the lower 60s. 

Today we should stay mainly dry into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, breezy south winds yet again will boost highs into the upper 70s.  We have the FIRST ALERT out for the potential of strong to severe storms late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, especially for areas west of I-65.  It is too early to talk specific storm threats, but some storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall.  Additional showers and isolated storms are likely early in the day Thursday with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Friday will be a nice end to the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the lower 70s.  Easter weekend looks ok for now with scattered showers possible on Saturday.  A few thunderstorms will be likely for Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Christopher Jennings
Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4