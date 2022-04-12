City of Albertville becomes entertainment district

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After many years of planning, the city of Albertville has formed a new entertainment district where people can drink alcohol outside, in the heart of downtown.

For a decade, city leaders have worked to establish an entertainment district in downtown Albertville.

Now, it’s becoming a reality.

Last month, a bill to allow open containers of alcohol in certain areas was passed by the state legislature -- and Albertville City Council just approved an ordinance for rules in its entertainment district.

“There will be a specific container that has to be used to signify this is official and okay. There are specific hours of operations that things are allowed, and the biggest part was the map and part of downtown would be included in it,” said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.

Broadhurst said he is excited about the new entertainment district, and the impact it will have.

“Of course, with the development of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater that has already been a huge tourism boost to the entire area and the people of Albertville and with those visiting from out of state this really creates an opportunity to highlight our downtown, bring people in and shop at our boutique stores.”

A couple of other notable rules: that containers of alcohol may not exceed 16 ounces, and customers are not allowed to go outside the business with more than two open containers.

That entertainment district kicks off on May 7. The city council passed a resolution to allow food trucks to operate within the entertainment district as well.

