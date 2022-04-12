Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

City of Albertville becomes entertainment district

By Stefante Randall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After many years of planning, the city of Albertville has formed a new entertainment district where people can drink alcohol outside, in the heart of downtown.

For a decade, city leaders have worked to establish an entertainment district in downtown Albertville.

Now, it’s becoming a reality.

Last month, a bill to allow open containers of alcohol in certain areas was passed by the state legislature -- and Albertville City Council just approved an ordinance for rules in its entertainment district.

“There will be a specific container that has to be used to signify this is official and okay. There are specific hours of operations that things are allowed, and the biggest part was the map and part of downtown would be included in it,” said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.

Broadhurst said he is excited about the new entertainment district, and the impact it will have.

“Of course, with the development of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater that has already been a huge tourism boost to the entire area and the people of Albertville and with those visiting from out of state this really creates an opportunity to highlight our downtown, bring people in and shop at our boutique stores.”

A couple of other notable rules: that containers of alcohol may not exceed 16 ounces, and customers are not allowed to go outside the business with more than two open containers.

That entertainment district kicks off on May 7. The city council passed a resolution to allow food trucks to operate within the entertainment district as well.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Shin Point Road in Marshall County
Residents raise concerns about road conditions on Shin Point Road
Shin Point road conditions
Shin Point road conditions
Mayor Battle says the current city hall is showing signs of disrepair and the new building, now...
Huntsville City Hall groundbreaking ceremony