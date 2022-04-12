Beware of cattle near I-65 south of Tennessee River Bridge

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported that it agencies are responding to reports of cattle roaming on the Southbound side of I-65 just south of the Tennessee River Bridge.

In a Twitter post, the sheriff’s office says they are responding to the reports and asking drivers in the area to use caution and be on the look for cattle.

Agencies are responding to reports of cattle roaming on I-65 Southbound just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Please use caution in the area! pic.twitter.com/rqHDsyqiQ0 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) April 12, 2022

According to a second Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department responded to the call and cleared the cattle from the road.

