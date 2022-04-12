Deals
Beware of cattle near I-65 south of Tennessee River Bridge

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that there are cattle in the roadway.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that there are cattle in the roadway.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported that it agencies are responding to reports of cattle roaming on the Southbound side of I-65 just south of the Tennessee River Bridge.

In a Twitter post, the sheriff’s office says they are responding to the reports and asking drivers in the area to use caution and be on the look for cattle.

According to a second Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department responded to the call and cleared the cattle from the road.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

