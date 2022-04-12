Beware of cattle near I-65 south of Tennessee River Bridge
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported that it agencies are responding to reports of cattle roaming on the Southbound side of I-65 just south of the Tennessee River Bridge.
In a Twitter post, the sheriff’s office says they are responding to the reports and asking drivers in the area to use caution and be on the look for cattle.
According to a second Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department responded to the call and cleared the cattle from the road.
