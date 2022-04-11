Two arrested and charged with trafficking meth

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County Interdiction Agent and investigators with the DeKalb County Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on April 8 at a residence in Henagar resulting in two arrests.

Justin Wade Bass, 25, and Jennifer Noel Lawson, 37, were both arrested and charged after investigators discovered 143 grams of methamphetamine, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Bass was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants on failure to appear. Lawson was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in any illegal drug.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released a statement regarding the arrests:

“I am so proud of our Law Enforcement in our county for the amazing jobs they do daily to keep this poison off of our streets and out of the hands of our children. Almost everyone knows someone that has been affected by drugs and know that it not only affects the user but their family and friends as well. And for our guys and girls to confiscate any amount before it gets into the hands of your family is considered a win.”

Officers with the Henagar Police Department and the Sylvania Police Department also assisted in executing the search warrant.

