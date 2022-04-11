Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Two arrested and charged with trafficking meth

From left to right: Justin Bass; Jennifer Lawson
From left to right: Justin Bass; Jennifer Lawson(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County Interdiction Agent and investigators with the DeKalb County Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on April 8 at a residence in Henagar resulting in two arrests.

Justin Wade Bass, 25, and Jennifer Noel Lawson, 37, were both arrested and charged after investigators discovered 143 grams of methamphetamine, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Bass was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants on failure to appear. Lawson was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in any illegal drug.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released a statement regarding the arrests:

“I am so proud of our Law Enforcement in our county for the amazing jobs they do daily to keep this poison off of our streets and out of the hands of our children. Almost everyone knows someone that has been affected by drugs and know that it not only affects the user but their family and friends as well. And for our guys and girls to confiscate any amount before it gets into the hands of your family is considered a win.”

Officers with the Henagar Police Department and the Sylvania Police Department also assisted in executing the search warrant.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

Trevor Cantrell (Source: Limestone County Jail)
Trevor Cantrell sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Sonic murder
Stand Up Live on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Brick thrown through window at Stand Up Live
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.
One dead, four injured in crash Sunday
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases