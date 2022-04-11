Deals
Trevor Cantrell sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Sonic murder

Trevor Cantrell (Source: Limestone County Jail)
Trevor Cantrell (Source: Limestone County Jail)
By Nick Kremer
Apr. 11, 2022
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Trevor Cantrell pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Cantrell pleaded guilty to a 2016 crime in which he and Dacedric Ward shot Jason West at a Sonic.

Ward was convicted on a capital murder charge on March 25 and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Unlike Ward, Cantrell will be eligible for parole.

