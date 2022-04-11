Deals
Sgt. Chris Dillard and family escorted from Hartselle to Somerville for funeral

Morgan County Sgt. Chris Dillard passes after battling ALS
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook today, showing Sheriff vehicles escorting the family of Chris Dillard to the funeral.

Dillard passed away last week after with battling ALS since July of 2021.

In the post, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they are grateful for anyone who took the time to stand at intersections and paused to honor the life of Dillard.

