Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Scattered rain today; Thunder possible overnight into Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild and breezy conditions will start your work week with rain showers looming to the west. 

Have the umbrella today as scattered off and on light rain showers will be expected.  Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, winds will be breezy from the south between 10-20 miles per hour.  A few showers and even some isolated thunder will be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning with lows staying warm in the upper 50s.  Tuesday should stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds yet again will boost highs into the upper 70s. 

We are watching for the potential of stronger storms late Wednesday, especially for areas west of I-65.  It is too early to talk specifics and timing, but some storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.  Additional showers and isolated storms are likely early in the day Thursday with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Friday will be a nice end to the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the lower 70s. 

Easter weekend looks ok for now with scattered showers possible on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Sheffield
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Happy Sunday! Chilly morning, warmer temperatures on the way
Happy Sunday! Chilly morning, warmer temperatures on the way
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF April 10 morning weather