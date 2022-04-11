Scattered rain today; Thunder possible overnight into Tuesday

Mild and breezy conditions will start your work week with rain showers looming to the west.

Have the umbrella today as scattered off and on light rain showers will be expected. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s, winds will be breezy from the south between 10-20 miles per hour. A few showers and even some isolated thunder will be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning with lows staying warm in the upper 50s. Tuesday should stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds yet again will boost highs into the upper 70s.

We are watching for the potential of stronger storms late Wednesday, especially for areas west of I-65. It is too early to talk specifics and timing, but some storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Additional showers and isolated storms are likely early in the day Thursday with slightly cooler high temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will be a nice end to the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable temps in the lower 70s.

Easter weekend looks ok for now with scattered showers possible on Easter Sunday.

