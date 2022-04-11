San Antonio man arrested by Decatur PD officers on stolen property, drug-related charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department were notified on April 8 that a possible stolen vehicle from Louisiana had been seen.

When officers arrived at a Walmart located at 2800 Spring Ave. SW, they found the stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to detain the driver, he fled into a wooded area. However, officers located and detained the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana was discovered. Officers also confirmed with the Scott Police Department in Louisiana that the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Kyle Henry Stewart, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice — using a false identity, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Stewart was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $38,100 bond.

