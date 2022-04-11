One dead, four injured in crash Sunday

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night in Blount County.

The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near Firefighter Lane, south of Allgood. Alvin Presley, 77, was fatally injured after being struck by a juvenile in a 2004 Cadilac Escalade.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Presley failed to yield the right of way and was then struck.

Presley was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed due to his injuries.

The car driven by a 17-year-old juvenile had three other juvenile passengers, all of which were transported to a nearby hospital.

No further information is available at this time, as ALEA continues to investigate the situation.

