Meet Alabama’s silhouette artist, Brandi Still

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Although Silhouette Art dates back to the 18th century, it’s an art form that stands the test of time. Silhouette Art displays one’s profile in a black hue, highlighting all of their unique features.

Brandi Still is an artist known for her silhouette work. Her business, Brandi Still Art captures those around Alabama in a way that makes you want to frame it and hang it in a special place in your home. Meet the artist behind it all and learn more about the craft with TVL.

