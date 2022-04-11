Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Meet Alabama’s silhouette artist, Brandi Still

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Although Silhouette Art dates back to the 18th century, it’s an art form that stands the test of time. Silhouette Art displays one’s profile in a black hue, highlighting all of their unique features.

Brandi Still is an artist known for her silhouette work. Her business, Brandi Still Art captures those around Alabama in a way that makes you want to frame it and hang it in a special place in your home. Meet the artist behind it all and learn more about the craft with TVL.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives