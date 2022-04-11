Huntsville City School teacher arrested on DUI charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Schools teacher is under investigation by the school district after being arrested for driving under the influence.

According to court documents, Christopher Jennings was arrested on March 15 in Baldwin County.

According to the Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams, Jennings is a PE teacher at Sonnie Hereford Elementary and a baseball coach at Lee High School.

“Because this is a personnel matter and pending relevant investigations, the district is not at liberty to provide any additional information at this time,” said Williams.

