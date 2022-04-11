How a plant-based diet impacts your health
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A woman in Huntsville is helping others learn how to maximize their health, one recipe at a time.
Bethany Lewis, also known as @bethanyshealth on Instagram and TikTok, is a nutrition coach who creates recipes and inspiration for those who follow a plant-based diet. She joined Payton Walker for a conversation about the impacts of eating plant-based and the best fruits and vegetables for the springtime.
For more information, visit bethanyshealth.com.
