Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

How a plant-based diet impacts your health

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A woman in Huntsville is helping others learn how to maximize their health, one recipe at a time.

Bethany Lewis, also known as @bethanyshealth on Instagram and TikTok, is a nutrition coach who creates recipes and inspiration for those who follow a plant-based diet. She joined Payton Walker for a conversation about the impacts of eating plant-based and the best fruits and vegetables for the springtime.

For more information, visit bethanyshealth.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives