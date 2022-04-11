Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new Huntsville City Hall starts Monday

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntsville City Hall is set to take place Monday.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntsville City Hall is set to take place Monday.(Huntsville City Council)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Groundbreaking on the new Huntsville City Hall is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

Mayor Tommy Battle, City Council and representatives with Turner Construction and Goodwyn Mills Cawood will address the plan for the project and the timeline.

Following the remarks, there will be a photo op and interview opportunities with the speakers along with department heads for the City of Huntsville.

The event will take place on top of the plaza in front of the current City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Sheffield
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

Happy National Siblings Day!
Happy National Siblings Day!
Amazon facility hosts grand opening in Madison
Teaching kids about money
Financial Friday: Free program to teach kids about money
The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, will close permanently this week, leaving just three...
Once a retail giant, Kmart will be down to 3 stores after NJ closing