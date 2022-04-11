Groundbreaking for new Huntsville City Hall starts Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Groundbreaking on the new Huntsville City Hall is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

Mayor Tommy Battle, City Council and representatives with Turner Construction and Goodwyn Mills Cawood will address the plan for the project and the timeline.

Following the remarks, there will be a photo op and interview opportunities with the speakers along with department heads for the City of Huntsville.

The event will take place on top of the plaza in front of the current City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle.

