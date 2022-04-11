Florence man arrested for allegedly enticing a child

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Muscle Shoals Police Department Detective Division arrested and charged a man on April 9 for allegedly enticing a child under the age of 12.

Anthony Brooker, 20, was arrested after detectives launched an investigation into his online activities. Through the course of investigation, detectives discovered that Brooker was enticing a child under the age of 12 by using an app.

Brooker was arrested and transported to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.