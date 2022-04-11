First Alert Forecast Another round of storms will move in tonight, after midnight. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, pea sized hail and frequent lightning. These storms will be on the way out of the area around sunrise. Sunshine will return and the humidity will climb into Tuesday afternoon with afternoon highs near 80. A few isolated storms could fire up along the Mississippi/Alabama state line overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the day Wednesday will be breezy, warm and muggy with highs near 80. Severe storms will break out over Arkansas , Mississippi and western Tennessee Wednesday afternoon and evening. They will form a line and begin tracking east towards Alabama late Wednesday evening. Strong to severe storms will cross the state line into western Alabama around Midnight. This line could contain damaging straight line winds and a spin-up tornado very early Thursday morning. As the morning wears on we will likely see a weakening trend within this line as it nears I-65. A few strong storms will remain possible over east Alabama by 2am Thursday. We are giving First Alert for this threat. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings should they become necessary. Quiet weather will move in for Thursday and Friday afternoon. We are watching the potential for a few showers and storms over the Easter weekend.

