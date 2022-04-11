Deals
Financial Friday: Free program to teach kids about money

April is National Youth Month at credit unions throughout the U.S.
WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Federal Credit Union is hosting an adventure to teach kids about money. Parents are invited to bring their kids to the branches this month to explore ways that will help kids get excited about saving.

What’s the purpose of Youth Month?

April is a time to pair fun experiences with important lessons about savings. It’s also a great time to explain how savings accounts work and that it is never too early to start saving.

What’s planned:

  • There will be fun activities, giveaways, and promotions all month long!
  • The Theme: Cosmo’s Quest
  • Redstone’s youth mascot, Cosmo the Star, is calling on all his young friends to brush up on their savings knowledge and habits.

Activities:

  • Youth 12 and under can visit branches to get the official list of tasks for Cosmo’s Quest. Each task comes with a corresponding giveaway item.
  • Complete all 3 tasks, and get all 3 giveaways.
  • Promotion: There is also a special STAR Savings promo going on in April. Go to their website at redfcu.org for more information.

For free printable activities just visit: https://redfcu.org/personal/banking/savings/star-club-savings/

