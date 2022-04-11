Etowah man allegedly stole from a deceased person’s home

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Etowah man is facing a $50,000 bond after being charged with burglary, theft of property and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Wilson Lynch, 52, reportedly entered the house of a deceased man and stole from the house. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, the victim had passed away of natural causes between April 1-4 in which time Lynch had been entering the house.

After talking with neighbors and family members, investigators determined Lynch was their suspect and obtained a search warrant.

When officers executed the search warrant, they discovered the stolen property along with illegal narcotics.

Lynch was then taken to the Etowah County Detention Center where he faces a $50,000 bond.

