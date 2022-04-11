2 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal wreck in Huntsillve Monday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash. WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane near Mount Lebanon Road at 6:06 p.m. Another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

