Deputies searching for man who allegedly shot into ex-girlfriend’s home, stole her car

Charles Coleman
Charles Coleman(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in searching for a man.

According to MCSO, Charles Coleman shot into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took off with her 2015 Silver Chevy Impala with Alabama license plate VSR602. Deputies say the incident occurred early Monday morning.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Investigator Chrystal Bailey at cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8844.

