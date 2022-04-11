City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - After a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday at Jokers in Sheffield, Mayor Steve Stanley says the city will be working to revoke the business’s license.

Mayor Stanley says that the city reached an agreement with the business after an incident in December stating that if another violent act occurred, the business license would be revoked.

Stanley says that the death from Sunday violates that agreement and that he will be working to put that in motion today.

According to Sheffield Police Chief, Ricky Terry, officers were notified of the shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Chief Terry tells WAFF the investigation is currently in its early stages. Police are still in the process of notifying the victim’s family members.

Reporter D’Quan Lee learned from people at the scene that the victim was a 29-year-old man named Mark Harris. No arrests have been announced in this case. Sheffield Police confirmed Harris is from Leighton.

This is not the first shooting to take place recently at Jokers, one person was killed and two were injured in December at Jokers. For more information on the December shooting, click here.

The restaurant/nightclub nearly lost its business license after the first shooting but was instead put on probation. Click here for information about the business license.

