Brick thrown through window at Stand Up Live
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of a brick being thrown through a window of a building on Monday.
According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, the reports originated from the Stand Up Live building at 2012 Memorial Parkway SW.
At this time, investigators do not have a description of the suspect. There were no reported injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
