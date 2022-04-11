Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Brick thrown through window at Stand Up Live

Stand Up Live on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Stand Up Live on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of a brick being thrown through a window of a building on Monday.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, the reports originated from the Stand Up Live building at 2012 Memorial Parkway SW.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of the suspect. There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
City, Mayor work to revoke business license following deadly shooting in Sheffield
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

Trevor Cantrell (Source: Limestone County Jail)
Trevor Cantrell sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Sonic murder
From left to right: Justin Bass; Jennifer Lawson
Two arrested and charged with trafficking meth
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.
One dead, four injured in crash Sunday
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases