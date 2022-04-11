Brick thrown through window at Stand Up Live

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call of a brick being thrown through a window of a building on Monday.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, the reports originated from the Stand Up Live building at 2012 Memorial Parkway SW.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of the suspect. There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

