Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide
HEMSI
One dead after crash in Hazel Green
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning at Jokers in Sheffield.
One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Sheffield
The Huntsville Police Department completed a chase near Huntsville Hospital Saturday night.
Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims three lives

Latest News

The Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, will close permanently this week, leaving just three...
Once a retail giant, Kmart will be down to 3 stores after NJ closing
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Atlanta airport reclaims title as World’s Busiest Airport
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntsville City Hall is set to take place Monday.
Groundbreaking for new Huntsville City Hall starts Monday
Officials break ground on new Huntsville City Hall
Cleanup efforts start at a train station in Krematorsk after a deadly Russian attack Friday....
Ukraine: Finding a way out after train station attack