Athens city councilman dies after battle with cancer

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Councilman Frank Travis passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer.

Travis became a city councilman in 2016 after long-time Councilman Jimmy Gill died on an Easter Sunday from his own battle with Cancer. Travis then faced no opposition in the 2016 election and took office in November of 2016.

Travis served District 3 for over five years and during that time he also volunteered with many local organizations including the City of Athens Relay for Life Team and Celebrity Waiter.

“He was always eager to participate, and you would see him laughing and hugging those who came to support him as their Celebrity Waiter,” said City of Athens Grant Coordinator/Communications Specialist Holly Hollman, who serves as the team’s captain. “We were devastated to hear he had cancer, but he faced it with the best attitude. Our team will continue the fight for him and so many others.”

